Oyo CP presents N20m to families of late officers

The Commissioner of Police for Oyo State, Adebowale Williams, on Thursday presented cheques amounting to N20,943,755:36 to 20 beneficiaries under the Inspector General of Police Group Life Assurance and Family Welfare Scheme.

The CP, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries who were next of kin of the deceased police officers, urged them to use the money for the upkeep and welfare of the families.

He added that the IGP’s welfare scheme was meant to ameliorate the suffering of the deceased immediate family before the benefits of such officers are paid.