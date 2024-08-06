Oyo council chairmen withdraw from ALGON; APC reacts

The 33 council chairmen in Oyo State have withdrawn from the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), aligning with Governor Seyi Makinde’s stance on…

The 33 council chairmen in Oyo State have withdrawn from the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), aligning with Governor Seyi Makinde’s stance on local government autonomy.

The chairman of Ibadan North East LGA, Ibrahim Akintayo, who was until now the ALGON’s public relations officer in the state, said all the chairmen declared their loyalty to Makinde, praising his leadership and achievements since taking office.

This decision follows Makinde’s formation of committees to review the Supreme Court ruling on local government autonomy, which granted financial independence to local governments nationwide. Makinde’s move has received mixed reactions. While some support his stance, others criticise it.

The council chairmen, at the end of their meeting over the weekend in Ibadan, claimed their decision was driven by the need to protect and provide for their communities.

In a communiqué signed by all the chairmen and issued on Monday at the end of their general meeting, they announced plans to form a new association, registered under federal laws, to promote democratic ideals and deliver local development. This new body, represented by the chairmen of the respective councils, aims to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, they said.

Part of the communiqué read: “That in order to, inter alia, protect the interests of our people, we should forthwith form an umbrella association. Such organisation will be registered under the relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and its membership shall be institutionally represented by the chairmen of respective local government councils.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has cautioned executive chairmen and career officers in the 33 local government councils against defying the Supreme Court’s verdict on financial autonomy.

The APC publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, accused Makinde of covetousness and disrespect for constitutional democracy, alleging that he harbours ambitions to make Oyo State a separate republic.

Sadare warned that opposing the Supreme Court ruling could lead to jail time for council bosses.

He emphasised that Oyo State remains part of Nigeria and cannot claim sovereignty.

The APC dismissed the council chairmen’s withdrawal from ALGON as a smokescreen and stated that efforts are underway to hold Makinde and others accountable for mismanaging trillions of naira meant for local governments.

Daily Trust reports that the Oyo council chairmen’s decision comes on the heels of the decision of the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to write to the Forum of Commissioners for Finance of Nigeria demanding the immediate release of July allocations from the federation account to each of the 774 local government councils.