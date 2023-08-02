Oyo CJ commissions new magistrate courts in Okeho, Ilero

The Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, on Tuesday, commissioned new and reconstructed Chief Magistrate Courts at Oke Alubo in Okeho and Ilero in…

The Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, on Tuesday, commissioned new and reconstructed Chief Magistrate Courts at Oke Alubo in Okeho and Ilero in Kajola LGA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioning of the new courts in Okeho and Ilero brings to three the CJ has commissioned during her tenure since January.

While speaking at the occasion, Justice Yerima said her primary aim was to see to the restoration of the Oyo State judiciary to its splendour glory.

She said this would help to make the standard much higher than it had ever been.(NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...