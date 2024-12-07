✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Oyetola, stakeholders back Coast Guard Bill at public hearing

Oyetola
    By Itodo Sule 

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other stakeholders have backed a bill seeking to establish the Coast Guard at the National Assembly.

The stakeholders gathered on Thursday at the National Assembly for a public hearing on the Nigerian Coast Guard (Establishment) Bill, 2024.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun (APC-Lagos), aims to establish a dedicated agency under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, tasked with ensuring maritime safety, environmental protection and enforcing civil maritime laws.

Speaking at the hearing, Oyetola emphasised the critical role the proposed Coast Guard would play in securing Nigeria’s vast maritime domain. He described the initiative as a transformative step towards bolstering the nation’s maritime economy and safeguarding its waterways.

Oyetola outlined the strategic importance of the Coast Guard, noting its alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He commended the National Assembly, particularly the Senate Committee chaired by Senator Wasiu Eshilokun, for piloting the legislative process. The proposed legislation garnered support from key stakeholders, including civil society organisations, youth groups and regional socio-cultural associations.

 

