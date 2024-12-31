Oyebanji, Sule sign 2025 budgets

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, and his counterpart in Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, have assented to the 2025 appropriation bills of their respective states.

Ekiti’s 2025 budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustainable Impact’, has over N375 billion.

Oyebanji, in his speech after his assent at the governor’s office in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, appealed to Nigerians to support the tax reform bills by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying “It’s in our own interest as a nation”.

He pointed out that in the 2025 fiscal year, his government will strive to meet all the revenue targets to ensure the implementation of all its lofty programmes and projects.

In the same vein, Governor Sule of Nasarawa State signed into law the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N384.3 billion on Monday.

Daily Trust reported that the budget is about N2 billion above the estimate earlier submitted by the governor to the state assembly.

The governor, while assenting to the budget at the government house, Lafia, appreciated the Speaker and members of the state assembly for their tireless efforts and speedy passage of the bill.

The governor emphasised the importance of having a realistic budget that would meet world-class expectations.