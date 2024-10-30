Oyebanji presents N376bn appropriation bill for 2025

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill and budget estimate of N376 billion to the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Governor Oyebanji, while presenting the budget estimates of N375,790,077,618.15 to the lawmakers on Tuesday at the state assembly in Ado-Ekiti, said the budget tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Impact”, has a capital expenditure of N183,463,507,129.54 while the recurrent expenditure has N192, 326,570,488.61.

Oyebanji said the budget will focus on food security, wealth creation and welfare of the people.

SPONSOR AD

He pointed out that the objectives of the budget are to create sustainable prosperity and grow the economy by equipping the people with requisite skills, creating jobs for youths and women, exposing them to Information Communication Technology, ICT and expanding the range of opportunities available for everyone.

“The proposed 2025 budget was prepared in line with global best practices and enabling policy frameworks.

“The 2025 budget has been carefully prepared to consolidate ongoing capital projects and address the temporary economic hardship”, he said