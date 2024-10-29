Oyebanji presents N376bn 2025 budget to Ekiti Assembly

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill and budget estimate of N376 billion to the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Governor Oyebanji, while presenting the budget estimates of N375,790,077,618.15 to the lawmakers on Tuesday at the state assembly in Ado-Ekiti, said the budget tagged: “Budget of Sustainable Impact,” has capital expenditure of N183,463,507,129.54, representing 49 percent of the total budget while the re-current expenditure has N192,326,570,488.61, representing 59 percent of the budget.

Oyebanji said the budget would focus on food security, wealth creation and welfare of the people.

He pointed out that the objectives of the budget was to create sustainable prosperity and grow the economy by equipping the people with requisite skills, creating jobs for the youths and women and exposing them to Information Communication Technology, and expanding the range of opportunity available for everyone.

“The proposed 2025 budget was prepared in line with global best practices and enabling policy frameworks.

“The 2025 budget has been carefully prepared to consolidate on ongoing capital projects and address the temporary economic hardship”.

Governor Oyebanji said the budget would be funded by the federal allocation, VAT, Independent Revenue, from MDAs, tertiary institutions, international donors agencies and other Sunday income sources.

In his welcome address, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Aderiye Aribasoye, assured Ekiti people that the lawmakers would consider the quick passage of the budget diligently.

He noted that every naira allocated in the budget would serve the best needs of Ekiti people.