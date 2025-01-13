Oyebanji commends military for decimating insurgents

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has saluted the men and officers of the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and bravery in the gradual decimation of those carrying out terror attacks against Nigeria in some parts of the country.

Oyebanji, in his commendation to the federal government for its support to the military to defend the nation, hailed the appointment of Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff.

The governor gave the commendation at the inter-denominational service, marking the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held at the Government House Chapel, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital, on Sunday.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, commended the military for remaining undaunted despite losing many of its officers and men to the fight against terrorists operating as Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

Oyebanji urged Nigerians to continually lend support to soldiers fighting at the battlefields to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and the families of war veterans, who had either paid the supreme price or suffered infirmities in the course of defending the nation.