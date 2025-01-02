Oyebanji appoints Adebayo as Chief of Staff

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has approved the appointment of Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo as his chief of staff.

Adebayo, who is currently the state’s Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, is to assume the role of chief of staff with effect from January 2, 2025.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, who announced the appointment, said Adebayo is expected to bring his wealth of experience in finance, management and planning to bear in the coordination of activities of the governor’s office.

Adebayo, who hails from Usi-Ekiti, joined the Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji administration as Special Adviser for Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management in November 2022. He was later inaugurated as a commissioner in charge of the ministry in August 2023.