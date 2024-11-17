Oyebanji: Aiyedatiwa’s victory shows vote of confidence in Tinubu’s leadership

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his victory at the Saturday’s governorship election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2024 election, was declared winner by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) shortly after the conclusion of collation of results on Sunday.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the electoral triumph of Governor Aiyedatiwa as an endorsement of “good governance” under the APC administration in Ondo State as well as a vote of confidence in the leadership of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Ekiti Governor expressed gratitude to the electorate in Ondo State for keeping their trust in the ruling party.

He said the victory recorded by Aiyedatiwa and the APC has put a fresh challenge on the Ondo Governor to do more for the people of the state who defied the odds to give him a fresh mandate.

He commended the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the party’s National Campaign Council, National Assembly members, elected and appointed political office holders and the entire party faithful for their hard work which contributed to the electoral success.

Governor Oyebanji hailed the people of Ondo State for conducting themselves in peaceful and orderly manner which resulted in the overall success of the governorship poll across the length and breadth of the state.

Governor Oyebanji specifically commended indigenes of Ekiti State resident in Ondo State for heeding his clarion to use their votes to retain Governor Aiyedatiwa in office expressing optimism that they would reap the bountiful harvest of good governance from the new administration.

The Governor also praised the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvements recorded in the Ondo poll especially in prompt release of result from the polling units and the collation exercise.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate my dear brother, Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa on this well deserved victory. While wishing him a successful tenure, we look forward to a more strategic partnership with his administration for the benefit of the citizens of the two sister states.

“Hearty congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and for sanitizing the electoral process. Big congratulations to our party, the APC and a big congratulations to the good people of Ondo State who have voted for continuity of good governance under APC”, the statement added.