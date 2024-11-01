Owolabi, Eguavoen, Adepoju to star in Akpakomiza novelty match

A number of former Nigerian internationals have expressed readiness to grace the novelty football match in honour of the incoming Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo on November 11 in Benin City.

Organisers have said the latest to sign up for the highly anticipated pre-inauguration novelty match are the Super Eagles interim Manager, Coach Austine Eguavoen, the legendary Felix Owolabi and the ‘Headmaster’, Mutiu Adepoju.

The Spokesman of the organisers and former Chairman of Edo State Football Association, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, said “We’re excited to announce that Coach Eguavoen, Felix Owolabi and Mutiu Adepoju are storming Benin City for the match.

“We are truly excited because their participation will add colour and glamour to the match.

“The trio has swelled the number of ex-internationals to eight. Edo State football fans will therefore have so much to savour with these iconic names in Nigeria coming to feature in the match.”

He added that for Coach Eguavoen, the novelty match offers another opportunity to reconnect with fans and friends in a convivial atmosphere.

“As a son of the soil, I feel excited to be part of this novelty match. I always feel great going home to my dear state especially when it concerns football.

“Everyone knows the role Edo State plays in Nigeria Sports, especially football and I think it is important to make this statement whenever an opportunity of this nature comes up.

“So, I want to commend the organisers for coming up with this wonderful idea of welcoming the incoming Governor with a novelty match. I understand the Governor-elect is a sports loving person and this will afford him the opportunity to witness at close quarters the power and influence of football in the social re-engineering of our youths,” the ex-Eagles captain said.