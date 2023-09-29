Owner found dead inside hotel room in Kwara

The Managing Director of Water View Guest House, Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Adeniyi Ọjọ, died under suspicious circumstances, on Friday. The deceased, it was gathered,…

The Managing Director of Water View Guest House, Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Adeniyi Ọjọ, died under suspicious circumstances, on Friday.

The deceased, it was gathered, was found lying motionless on the bed in one of the rooms in the facility.

Located opposite Asa River Bank, Water View is a popular guest house in the state capital.

Spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the death of the hotel owner, saying a supervisor at the hotel, Kehinde Olaseinde, reported the case.

He said a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene, and was later joined by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

“The examination of the body shows no sign of physical violence. The body was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the general hospital mortuary Surulere for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a discreet investigation of the case has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

“Details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible”, Okasanmi added.

