Owner found dead inside hotel room in Kwara

The Managing Director of Water View Guest House Ilorin, Adeniyi Ọjọ, yesterday died under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased, it was gathered, was found lying motionless on the bed in one of the rooms in the facility.

Water View is a popular Guest house in Ilọrin located opposite Asa River bank and patronised by socialites and personalities.

Sources said the case might be a culpable homicide.

Spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi SP, confirmed the incident.

According to him, the supervisor of the hotel, Kehinde Olaseinde, reported the case to the police, adding that a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene and were later joined by the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

“The examination of the body shows no sign of physical violence. The body was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, and was deposited at the General Hospital mortuary, for an autopsy.

“Meanwhile, a discreet investigation of the case has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

“Details of the investigation will be made public as soon as possible,” Okasanmi added.

