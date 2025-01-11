Owa stool coronation: A tale of two ‘Ifes’

The coronation of a chief in Yoruba land has held significant cultural, historical, and spiritual importance for centuries.

In Ile-Ife, which is considered the cradle of Yoruba, the Owa coronation is a grand occasion where the Ooni-elect is formally installed on the Owa stool.

The Ooni-elect is usually presented with a traditional regalia, including the beaded crown (Ade Are) and other insignias of authority only after the Owa stool coronation.

The process of ascending the Owa stool in Ile-Ife is deeply rooted in Yoruba traditional customs and practices. The stool, which represents the sacred authority of the Ooni of Ife, is regarded as the temporal throne, linking the ruler to Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba people.

The steps to ascend the Owa stool begin with the identification of a new Ooni after the demise of the previous one. Candidates are usually from the ruling houses with royal lineages entitled to the throne.

The selection is overseen by the kingmakers known as the “Afobajes,” who are traditional custodians of the process.

The climactic moment is when the Ooni-elect sits on the Owa stool, symbolising their acceptance of the sacred responsibility to lead. This act signifies the temporal union of the Ooni with the stool, marking the beginning of his reign.

Thereafter, the new Ooni is publicly introduced to the people of Ile-Ife and beyond. Festivities, including drumming and dancing, follow as the town celebrates the new ruler.

The chronology of events around the Owa coronation at Ile-Ife in Osun State is strikingly similar to the one of Ife-Olukotun in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

While Ile -Ife is generally known as the cradle of the Yoruba nation, Ife Olukotun, an agrarian society, is historically known as migrating from Ile-Ife many years ago.

The Owa coronation in these two towns comes with pomp and pageantry, the height of it being the announcement of the title holder to the people.

In Ife-Olukotun, five traditional title holders whose authority cuts across the town are the ones coronated at Owa stool. They are the paramount ruler, the Olukotun of Ife-Olukotun, his second in command,the Akogun (Shaba) of Ife-Olukotun; the Obamla of Ife-Olukotun; the Alaira of Ife-Olukotun; and the Eleso of Ife-Olukotun.

Their installation at Owa generally symbolises authority, unity, and cultural continuity of the community.

Ife-Olukotun has a rich tradition of other chieftaincy ascendance that are performed with cultural festivals, dances, and the beats of a drum (okiriji), a practice that reflects its affinity with Ile-Ife.

In retrospect, the traditional hierarchy of the Ife-Olukotun traditional institution within the Okun-speaking tribe of Kogi State was legendary. The paramount ruler of the town, HRH Oba Ajibola Asejogba (I), who was the 7th Olukotun of Ife Olukotun, was graded to 3rd class in 1918 by the colonial masters among a few other communities in Okun at the turn of the century.

The Owa coronation therefore comes with a reflection of the rich heritage of the town. It serves as a way to pass down traditional knowledge, beliefs, and practices to future generations, and it is believed that any of the five title holders must undergo the process before taking up their responsibilities in the community.

In many other Yoruba towns with similar history, the term “Owa” denotes a traditional ruler with significant cultural, spiritual, and political influence over their community. The stool symbolises the authority, heritage, and sovereignty of the ruler and serves as a focal point for governance, cultural preservation, and leadership.

In the context of Ife-Olukotun, the Owa stool represents the apex of the traditional chieftaincy system. It carries a rich historical significance tied to the origins and migration of the community from Ile-Ife.

The “Afin clan” in Ero are the custodians of Owa in Ife-Olukotun. The clan ensures that the title holders that ascend Owa are responsible for maintaining peace and order within the community, upholding the traditions and customs of the people, acting as a spiritual intermediary between the people and their ancestors, and representing the community in cultural matters.

Such was the cultural setting when HRH Alh Hassan Ibrahim, the current “Alaira of Ife-Olukotun,” was coronated at Owa in the ancient town last weekend. “Alaira of Ife-Olukotun “ is one of the five title chiefs in that their authority covers the whole town.

The ceremony brought together the indigenes, residents, and visitors to celebrate their shared identity and culture.

Present at the ceremony were heads of every major compound in the town, cutting across every lineage and division.

In starting the ceremony, the priest of Owa, known as the “Aworo Owa,” who is the current “Obahun of Ero,” told the history of Owa in Ife- Olukotun. While the Obahun is the traditional priest from the “Afin clan” in the Ero compound, the traditional head of Ero in whose house the coronation was conducted was “Elero of Ero.”

The priest, in front of a few high chiefs who had waited at the upper terrace of the Elero’s palace, narrated the history and significance of the stool to the gathering.

He said the stool is over 300 years old and had been transferred from generation to generation in the “Afin clan” of Ero.

He highlighted the spiritual importance of its essential prayers for good blessings and authority for the crowned person and the community at large. He said he was told that all the Olukotun have ascended the Owa since Olukotun Aseja 1.

After his reminiscences, the Obahun took away the Alaira to sit on Owa, after which the local hunters heralded his coronation with gun salutes. In his proclamation, the Elero of Ero, HRH Engr Haruna Isiaka, announced the completion of the rites of the “Alaira of Ife-Olukotun.”

In his speech, Haruna reminded the “Alaira” that the crown is not an ornament but a symbol of the burden he bears. He admonished him to act with fairness, be patient with the people, and act in a manner that honours the legacy of those who came before him.

To the people who had gathered to see the occasion, Elero reminded them that the strength of any chief or king comes from the support of his people. “Let us pledge to stand united, to offer our counsel and encouragement, and to work together to build a future that our children can be proud of,” the Elero said.

Going further, he said, “As we witness this installation, let us all be reminded of our shared responsibility to uphold the values of peace, justice, and unity. Let this day mark the beginning of a new era, where the Alaira will bring renewed strength, growth, and no harm to the people.

Thereafter, the crowd escorted Alaira in a procession to the palace of the Olukotun of Ife-Olukotun, HRH Oba Shuaibu Aiyegbajeje Mohammed Aseja (II), where the Elero officially presented him to the Olukotun by the culture of the community.

The Olukotun congratulated the Alaira on the auspices of the occasion and encouraged him to be courageous, fair and upright in his dealings with everyone. He prayed for good health and blessings for him.

At the reception hosted by the Alaira, the chairman of the occasion, the Akogun (Shaba) of Ife-Olukotun, HRH Alh. Isiaq Ajibola, congratulated the Alaira for the high success of his coronation and prayed for his peaceful reign. He admonished the people of the community to be united in love and peace and resist any attempt by anyone to tear them apart. He prayed for progress and unity in the entire community.

In his remarks, the newly crowned Alaira, HRH Alh. Hassan Ibrahim, thanked the people for their overwhelming support and attendance. He promised to uphold the good virtues of humility, forthrightness, and fairness. He called for unity among his clan and every part of the town.

In perspective, it is safe to say that the Owa stool coronation in Ile-Ife and in Ife-Olukotun share several similarities with the coronation ceremonies of their monarchs and chiefs. These similarities stem from shared cultural and traditional practices and lineage.

The commonalities are prayers and blessings from elders and priests, involvement of kingmakers (Afobajes), symbolic crowning, royal regalia of crown (Ade), beads, staff of office, and other royal paraphernalia that signify authority and connection to the past. Then the public celebration, usually with large public gatherings, drumming, dancing, feasting, with griots or praise singers showcasing the cultural vibrancy of the people.