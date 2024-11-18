Overturn MC Oluomo’s inauguration as NURTW boss, Falana tells FG

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has asked the federal government to reinstate Tajudeen Baruwa as the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Falana was reacting to the election of Alhaji Musliu Akinsaya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the union’s national president.

NURTW leadership, led by Baruwa had declared the inauguration of MC Oluomo as illegal, null, and void, citing rulings from the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal that affirmed Baruwa as the legitimate president.

In a statement, Falana advised the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Baruwa is restored as national president of NURTW without further delay.

The statement titled, ‘FG should restore Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa as president of NURTW without delay’, reads: “On August 28, 2023, a gang of armed thugs invaded the National Secretariat of the National Union of Road Transport Workers at Abuja. One of the security men guarding the said Secretariat was killed by the armed invaders.

“At the end of the violent invasion, the Secretariat was seized while the elected President, Comrade Tajudeen Baruwa and members of his Executive were arrested and charged with murder before a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory. However, the charge of murder was withdrawn and struck out after the successful but illegal seizure of the Secretariat!

“As a law-abiding citizen, Comrade Baruwa approached the National Industrial Court for legal redress.

“In a judgment delivered on March 11, 2024, the Court confirmed Comrade Baruwa and members of his Executive as the elected leaders of the NURTW.

“Dissatisfied with the judgment, the opponents of Comrade Baruwa appealed to the Court of Appeal. On November 8, 2024, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment.

“The Justices of the Court dismissed the appeal and confirmed the judgment of the National Industrial Court which had recognised Comrade Baruwa as the President of the NURTW.

“In view of the foregoing, we call on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN and the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun to ensure that Comrade Baruwa is restored to his office in strict compliance with the judgments of the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal”.