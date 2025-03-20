Overrule Tinubu, NNPP, Labour Party others tell N/Assembly

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), the Ijaw National Council (INC), the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023 election, Peter Obi, have cautioned the National Assembly against ratifying the emergency state declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had made a similar call.

This is as the organised labour also demanded the reversal of the emergency rule.

The Senate is billed to debate the declaration of the Rivers State emergency today.

The Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), civil society groups, organised labour and key political figures and political parties have strongly condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The INC described the move as a “hasty, lopsided and partisan” decision designed to favour Wike.

INC President Prof. Benjamin Ogele Okaba alleged that Tinubu ignored wise counsel and acted on a premeditated plan.

He suggested that the political crisis in Rivers was orchestrated by a “bigger political hand” and questioned why emergency rule was imposed in Rivers while similar crises in Plateau, Benue, Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Ondo were ignored.

Okaba condemned what he called the selective nature of the emergency rule, arguing that while Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature were removed, Wike and his allies remained in office. He also questioned Tinubu’s justification for the move, stating that Fubara had fully complied with previous presidential directives. The INC called for an investigation into recent pipeline bombings and warned against any harm to Fubara.

The NNPP called what Tinubu did as “unconstitutional and a dangerous precedent.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the opposition party described the action as an “absurd political decision” and urged the National Assembly to reject what it called a “presidential coup” against a democratically elected government. Johnson argued that the crisis in Rivers did not warrant emergency rule, suggesting political interests motivated the move.

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also rejected the emergency declaration, calling it unconstitutional and reckless. Writing on his X handle, Obi urged the National Assembly to block the move, warning that it deepens the culture of impunity already threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

“By disregarding the rule of law, the President has shown a dangerous willingness to trample on democracy,” Obi said. “The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless—it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs.”

Obi insisted that emergency rule does not permit the unilateral removal of an elected governor, calling Tinubu’s decision a backdoor imposition of martial law. He warned that if left unchecked, the move could foster a culture of impunity and set a precedent that threatens the rule of law and democratic governance.

CISLAC also urged lawmakers to reject the move, warning that it emboldens political godfatherism and could destabilize the nation.

The President of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Jonathan Lokpobri, accused Tinubu of siding with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike while blaming Fubara. He urged the National Assembly to reverse the decision.

Former PANDEF spokesman Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe argued that Section 305 of the Constitution does not permit the removal of elected officials, accusing the president of empowering Wike while undermining Fubara.

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, who is also a two-term governor of the state, also denounced the decision, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent for democracy.

Similarly, veteran journalist, Mahmud Jega also weighed in, stating that the turmoil would persist unless Tinubu reins in Wike, whom he accused of fuelling the crisis. Jega predicted that PDP governors might challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, noting that past rulings suggest the court could strike down Tinubu’s suspension of democratic structures.

On their part, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) also condemned the declaration of a state of emergency, urging the National Assembly to reject it.

In a statement signed by HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan (Afenifere), Dr Bitrus Pogu (Middle Belt Forum), Senator John Azuta Mbata (Ohanaeze Ndigbo), and Ambassador Godknows Igali (PANDEF), the SMBLF argued that Governor Sim Fubara should not be blamed for the crisis.

The group described the appointment of a sole administrator as a handover of the state to its former governor, now minister of the FCT. It also accused the defection-ridden Rivers Assembly of orchestrating the crisis, dismissing Tinubu’s move as unconstitutional.

Citing past emergency declarations under Goodluck Jonathan, SMBLF urged restraint from Rivers youths and warned against creeping authoritarianism in Nigeria.