Overnight fire destroys N8.6m property in Kwara

An overnight fire said to have started in the wee hours of Thursday in Ilọrin, Kwara State, has destroyed goods worth over N8 million. The…

An overnight fire said to have started in the wee hours of Thursday in Ilọrin, Kwara State, has destroyed goods worth over N8 million.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at Akerebiata, opposite Bovas filling station, Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

The inferno which began around past 5am, was suspected to have been caused by an electric surge.

Confirming the incident, the HOD of the state fire service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, told City & Crime that about five shops were affected.

“The shop owners sell provision, drinks, chicken and feed. There was no one in the area including the security guards when the place caught fire. It was a passerby who saw the ravaging inferno and quickly summoned the fire service. It would have been worse.”

Adekunle said “the estimated property saved was N52.5 million while over N8.6 million goods and structures were destroyed.

He urged the general public, especially traders, to be more safety conscious and advised against unmonitored charging practices in shops, offices and homes as it could endanger their lives and their property.