Overhaul tertiary education curriculum, Gov Bala urges NUC

The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to overhaul the current curriculum used in higher institutions of learning…

The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to overhaul the current curriculum used in higher institutions of learning in Nigeria.

He made this statement while receiving the newly appointed Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences Azare at the Government House, Bauchi.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the higher education curriculum in Nigeria, expressing concern that the current curriculum is not adequately preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.

He believes that addressing issues of youth restlessness and unemployment requires a holistic reform of the higher education curriculum.

The governor also said following a notice from the Office of the National Security Adviser, he has instructed the higher education ministry to ensure the fencing of all tertiary institutions, including the state university, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Bauchi to shut down health centres during nationwide protest

LG poll: Bauchi gov, APC bicker over ‘rigging’

Governor Bala explained that the state government had promptly addressed recent security concerns around the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, assuring the visitors that swift responses and security measures had mitigated the threats.

He also reiterated the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the two institutions in areas of development.

“We have engaged with the North East Development Commission and the North East Governors Forum to ensure that the institutions’ needs are heard and met. We are committed to supporting these institutions as part of our corporate social responsibilities. I was contemplating building hostels for them, but given the importance of perimeter fencing, we will undertake these projects, even if it means doing them in phases,” he said.

Air Commodore Emmanuel Jakada (rtd), Pro-Chancellor of ATBU and Chairman of its Governing Council, presented the newly inaugurated governing board members.

Dr Samuel Babatunde Adejare, Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences Azare, expressed gratitude to the governor for approving the use of the ATAP Azare campus as a take-off facility for the institution.

He appealed for continued government support and cooperation.