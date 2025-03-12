✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Overcrowding, poor sanitation blamed for diphtheria outbreak in Lagos school

    By Dotun Omisakin

The Lagos State government has identified overcrowding, inadequate water supply and poor toilet facilities as key factors contributing to the recent diphtheria outbreak at King’s College, Victoria Island Annex.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed this on Tuesday during an official visit to the school, following the death of a 12-year-old student from the infection.

Leading a delegation from the Emergency Response Committee (ERC), Abayomi oversaw the vaccination of students and emphasised the need for policy reforms to prevent future outbreaks.

The commissioner highlighted crucial areas of concern, including classroom overcrowding, ventilation, and sanitation.

During the visit, Abayomi and his team inspected the school’s sanitary conditions, dormitories, and classrooms.

He urged the school authorities to improve ventilation, provide adequate water, and ensure a conducive living and learning environment.

To prevent further spread, the commissioner assured that both students and staff would be vaccinated.

He also cautioned parents against withdrawing their children, warning that it could increase the risk of transmission outside the school.

Currently, 14 students displaying symptoms of diphtheria have been transferred to the Children’s Emergency Unit at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

 

