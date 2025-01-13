Over N67bn property, 100 lives lost to fire in 2024 – FFS Controller-General

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Abdulganiyu Jaji, has disclosed that an estimated property loss of N67.1 billion was recorded in 2024 as a result of fire outbreaks.

He disclosed this while addressing a press conference at the FFS headquarters in Abuja on Friday, adding that no fewer than 100 deaths as a result of fire outbreaks were also recorded within the same period.

Jaji also disclosed that the Service saved property worth N1.94 trillion last year.

“In the year 2024, the Federal Fire Service effectively saved property worth N1.94 trillion and recorded an estimated property loss of N67.1 billion.

“In the same year, Federal Fire Service responded to fire and other emergencies during which 30,890 lives were saved while over 100 lives were lost,” he said.

Jaji, who said cases of fire outbreaks could rise during the harmattan season when humidity is low, implored all operators of fuel stations, petrol tankers, gas refilling stations, gas cylinders consumers and the general public to follow safety protocols and regulations.

The controller general said the Service would continue to advance its goals through robust strategies, operational efficiency and proactive moves this year.

“We will also focus on raising awareness, and improving response time using cutting-edge technologies such as the National Fire Detection and Alarm System (NAFDAS), Fire Alarm App known as N-Alert,” he added.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for approving the procurement of state-of-the-art firefighting appliances and remodelling of the National Fire Academy, he called Nigerians to support the repeal and re-enactment of the Fire Service Act of 1963, saying: “If this is achieved, it will reposition the Service to enhance effective service delivery.”