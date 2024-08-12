Over N50bn stolen from govt accounts — Kano anti-graft agency

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has disclosed that the commission has uncovered the theft…

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, has disclosed that the commission has uncovered the theft of over N50 billion from the accounts of the state government and the 44 local government councils.

Rimin Gado highlighted a specific case in which N450 million was reportedly spent on purchasing mosquito-treated nets, saying upon further investigation, the suspect sought a restraining order against the commission from Abuja.

Speaking at a capacity-building workshop for senior civil servants on anti-corruption over the weekend, the chairman said, “In some cases, we found over N50 billion stolen from the treasury, and we have about 145 witnesses. We’ve traced properties linked to the theft in Dubai, London, and Abuja, including hotels.”

The Resident Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Kano, Ibrahim Garba Kagara, commended the PCACC for revitalising the fight against corruption in the state.

He noted that over 80% of corruption cases are linked to procurement processes, involving practices such as cost inflation, substandard work, under-supply, or non-execution of contracts after full payment.

CSP Aminu Bashir, representing the EFCC Zonal Director, echoed this sentiment, stating that 95% of corruption cases are rooted in procurement.

He advised civil servants to adhere strictly to procurement laws to avoid legal repercussions.

“As long as you comply with the law, there will be no issues,” he assured the civil servants.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, said fraud cannot occur without the collusion of civil servants.

He warned that the current administration has zero tolerance for corruption and lamented that Kano State had suffered from the worst forms of corruption in the past eight years, hindering progress and development.