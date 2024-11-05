Over N300bn lost to #EndBadGovernance protests – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said over N300 billion was lost to the #EndBadGovernance protests that took place across the country in August.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving the minors that participated in the protests following their release after President Bola Tinubu’s order, Shettima said mainly private property and business suffered losses during the protests.

He said despite evidence against the minors, President Tinubu directed their release because he is a caring leader.

SPONSOR AD

“Despite incontrovertible digital video and photographic evidence of the perpetration and actions some of which were uploaded by the actors themselves, the president as the father of the nation gave these young men another chance at becoming responsible citizens who will make a positive impact, in a drive for a better Nigeria.

“I would like to admonish you, young men not allow yourselves to be used to perpetrate violence and destroy public and private property. Over N300 billion was lost in the protests, consisting mainly private property and loss of business,” he said.

Shettima also called on governors and other public office holders to rehabilitate the minors and make them useful members of the society.

“I will urge our governors and our elected representatives here, that cuts across political divide, what binds us together as citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria supersedes whatever divides.”

“I will call our two governors and our representatives into a single cause, and ensure that these subjects are rehabilitated and reintegrated to the fabric of our communities.”