Over billing: N1.3bn refunded to our customers, says Jos Disco

The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc says it has refunded the sum of N1.3 billion to postpaid customers who were erroneously over-billed.

The company said the affected customers were over-billed between January and September 2023 as ordered by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Dr. Adakunle Friday, Head, cooperate communication of the organization, disclosed this in a statement in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

He said 52,000 customers benefited from this refund, advising that customers could check through their April 2024 bills to ascertain the exact amount of money refunded to them individually.

He further disclosed that a total of 219,752,347 kWh were refunded to customers in Benue, Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states.

The company’s spokesman, who appealed to customers to continue to have trust in the company said “as a responsible juristic personality, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc would continue to serve all its customers with a high premium of commitment and dedication.”