Over 900 winners emerge in FCMB millionaire promo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is making dreams come true with its Millionaire Promo Season 10. The first draw, held nationwide, saw four lucky customers walk away with N1 million each, while 900 others received cash prizes up to N50,000.

The new millionaires are Issa Aliyu, a farmer from Ilorin, Kwara State; Anthony Ngiah, a businessman from Owerri, Imo State; Aisha Muhammad, an entrepreneur from Kaduna State; and Prosper Chigbu, another businessman from Lagos.

Aliyu plans to invest his winning back into his business. “This bank doesn’t just talk about helping people; they do it. Winning this money is a real blessing, and I will use it to grow my farm,” he disclosed with excitement. “It will make a real difference.”

SPONSOR AD

Ngiah echoed the sentiment: “Winning the millionaire promo is amazing. FCMB has been a great bank to me, and I can’t wait to enjoy every other benefit they offer. I’m excited and cannot wait to see the future of my relationship with the bank.”

An excited Aisha Muhammad said, “I am thankful to FCMB. To me, it is the Number One bank. I encourage the bank to continue improving the lives of its customers.”

To qualify, customers must increase their account balance by at least N10,000 and keep it for 30 days to enter the draws. Each additional N10,000 boosts their chances of winning.

The FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 10 runs until September 2025 and is open to all new and existing savings account holders. Customers whose accounts are inactive or dormant can also participate by reactivating their accounts.