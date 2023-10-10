Over 61% obtain five credits, including English, Maths as NECO releases 2023 SSCE results

Registrar of National Examinations Council, (NECO), Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has announced the release of the result of the July/August 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination…

Registrar of National Examinations Council, (NECO), Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has announced the release of the result of the July/August 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Prof Wushishi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday, said 737, 308 (61.60%) candidates out of the 1,196,985, who sat for the examination have five Credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

He said 1,013,611, (84.68%) candidates obtained five Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics.

The NECO Registrar who described the result as the best result so far also disclosed that12,030 (0.07%) candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice, this is against 13,594 (0.13%) recorded in 2022.

Giving the breakdown, he said 1,205,888 registered for the examination but 1,196,985 sat for the examination with 621,084 males and 584,804 Females.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including English and Mathematics is 737,308, representing 61.60%.,” he said.

Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics is 1,013,611, representing 84.68%.

The registrar further gave break down of the candidates who sat for the examination to include 1, 542 candidates with special needs.

Out of which, 913 candidates are with hearing impairment, 162 candidates with visual impairment, 103 candidates with Albinism, 61 candidates with Autism, 149 candidates with low vision and 154 candidates with Adermatoglyphia, (candidates with no fingerprints).

Prof. Wushishi said in line with tbeir resolve to identify and sanction erring Schools and Supervisors, 93 schools were found to have been involved in whole school (Mass) cheating.

“They will be invited to the Council for discussion, after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.,” he said.

He also disclosed that 52 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, adding and abetting during the examination.

The Registrar also added performance according to states shows that Lagos state came first , followed by Kano and Oyo while Kebbi came bottom.

