Over 600,000 Residents Enroll in Kaduna Health Insurance Scheme

Over 600,000 residents of Kaduna State have been registered under the State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) scheme.

The registered residents hail from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, ànd are from both the formal and informal sectors.

The representative of the Director-General of KADCHMA, Ibrahim Alimi Mohammed, disclosed the figure during Alhaji Adamu Kabir Umar’s Welfare Health Programme on Insurance Coverage.

The event, held in collaboration with KADCHMA, took place in Kaduna on Sunday.

He revealed that over 100,000 vulnerable persons in the state were also included in the KADCHMA programme to ensure they benefit from the health insurance initiative.

“The state government introduced this programme to ensure that the majority of residents have access to good healthcare at any hospital of their choice,” he explained.

“We have so far registered over 600,000 residents under the KADCHMA programme in the state, including those from both the formal and informal sectors.”

In his remarks, Adamu Kabir Umar personally enrolled over 700 vulnerable persons from Kaduna South Local Government Area under the health programme to enhance their standard of living.

According to him, many vulnerable individuals in society lack access to critical health contributory programmes.

He emphasized that if wealthy individuals could provide solutions to societal problems such as education, healthcare, and access to clean water, the community would improve significantly.

He also urged the beneficiaries, particularly those he sponsored, to maximize the benefits of the health insurance programme for themselves and their family members.

The programme offers beneficiaries access to a wide range of efficient healthcare services, including emergency care, antenatal and postnatal care, neonatal services, surgical care, internal medicine, and more.

Similarly, the Chairman of Kaduna South LGA, Rayyan Hussaini, commended Alhaji Adamu Kabir Umar for sponsoring the welfare health insurance programme.

He expressed the local government’s willingness to collaborate with individuals like him to improve the living standards of the people, particularly within the local government area.