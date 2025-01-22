Over 5,000 benefit from free eye care in Jigawa

About 5,500 people, mostly elderly persons across the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State, have benefited from the free eye care services in the state

The programme, organised in collaboration with the state government and Nigerians living in Saudi Arabia with support from Horizon Foundation for Community Development, brought together people that mostly needed eye care from different parts of the state.

The Technical Adviser to Jigawa State Governor on Basic Education, Hauwa Babura, who facilitated the programme, said the eye care service included 500 people who required cataract surgery, 4000 people that needed medication.

He added that 1000 free glasses were distributed.

Babura commended the efforts of Nigerians in the diaspora for their support to Jigawa State people especially those that needed healthcare.

The coordinator of the foundation, Mustapha Bako Babura, said the foundation assisted in bringing together Nigerians in the diaspora and the state government to facilitate the free eye surgery in the state.

He commended Nigerians living in Saudi Arabia for their commitment towards addressing the health challenges of beneficiaries.

The international coordinator of diaspora Nigerians and manager of theatre operation with King Fahad General Hospital, Saudi Arabia, said the programme was to give a helping hand.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked organisers of the programme which they described as timely.

The organisers also advised those experiencing any symptoms of cataracts to consult ophthalmologists for proper diagnosis and treatment.