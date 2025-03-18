Over 400 Palestinians killed in Israeli fresh attack on Gaza

No fewer than 404 Palestinians, including women and children have reportedly been killed after Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza strip early Tuesday.

Quoting hospital officials, AP said the surprise bombardment shattered a ceasefire in place since January and threatened to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

According to officials, the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate eastern Gaza, including much of the northern town of Beit Hanoun and other communities further south, and head toward the center of the territory, indicating that Israel could soon launch renewed ground operations.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office said.

One of the requirements for ending the war, Netanyahu said at the time the war began in 2023, was to wipe out the Palestinian militant group.

The attack during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan could resume a war that has already killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive.

AP quoted a senior Hamas official as saying Netanyahu’s decision to return to war amounts to a “death sentence” for the remaining hostages.

Izzat al-Risheq accused Netanyahu of launching the strikes to try and save his far-right governing coalition and called on mediators to “reveal facts” on who broke the truce.

At least four senior officials were killed in Tuesday’s strikes, Hamas said.