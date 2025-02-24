‘Over 4.5m Nigerians financially included through EFinA projects’

Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA), Nigeria’s leading market facilitator for financial inclusion said it is going beyond financial inclusion to impact of financial services on livelihood, communities and Nigerians as a whole.

The organisation disclosed that over 4.6m Nigerians have been financially included through EFInA funded grant projects, of which 2 million are women.

Chief Executive Officer, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Lagos following the unveiling of a new brand identity for the new five-year corporate strategy.

Akinjayeju also added that over 35,845 agents have been deployed through EFInA funded grant projects, of which over 8,000 are women.

“We are helping the financial services providers to come up with innovative products that meet the demand of the people in a sustainable way such that indeed we can galvanise our economy so that families can be more resilient, the economy can grow and all of us can benefit.

“We are going beyond financial inclusion, it is going beyond access. We are going into usage of those financial services, the impact they make on lives and livelihood and families and communities and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our work is about creating real, measurable impact in the lives of the excluded and underserved, ensuring that financial services become a foundation for resilience, opportunity, and progress for every individual.”

Under the theme “Beyond Financial Inclusion: A New Chapter Unfolds for EFInA,” the brand relaunch brought together key stakeholders from across the financial, government, development, and private sectors.

EFInA Board Chair – Dr. Tokunbo Agnes Martins emphasised EFInA’s mission to drive economic empowerment and sustainable growth for all Nigerians.

Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, represented by Mr. Musa Itopa-Jimoh – Director, Payment Systems Management, said financial inclusion is critical in national development.

“Beyond data and funding, EFInA has facilitated market development and championed the conversations that have shaped financial inclusion policies. As we witness EFInA’s rebranding, we see a renewed commitment—not just to expanding access, but to ensuring that access translates into meaningful financial empowerment.”