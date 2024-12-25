Over 30,000 suspected criminals arrested in 2024 – IGP

No fewer than 30,313 suspected criminals were arrested between January and December 2024, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has disclosed.

The top cop also revealed that at least 1,581 victims of kidnappers were rescued from captivity while 1,984 assorted firearms and 23,250 rounds of ammunition were recovered within the year under review.

Egbetokun made these disclosures at Force Headquarters, Abuja while reeling out the high command’s scorecard for 2024 during an end-of-year meeting with Commissioners of Police and strategic commanders.

The meeting served as a platform for reviewing the achievements of the Force in the year 2024 while outlining strategic plans for innovation and adaptability as the Force prepares for the challenges of 2025.

Speaking before the meeting went into a closed-door, the IGP acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by police officers throughout the year.

He particularly referenced the significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement, noting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering trust between the police and the public.

Egbetokun said, “In the year under review, the Nigeria Police Force recorded major successes in tackling crime, leading to the arrest of 30,313 suspects for various heinous offences, the recovery of 1,984 assorted firearms, 23,250 rounds of ammunition of varying calibres, and the rescue of 1,581 kidnapped victims.”

The IGP emphasised that the Force will prioritise innovation in technology and operational strategies in 2025, learning from experiences and adapting as we move on.

He also encouraged senior officers to embrace modern tools and progressive practices that enhance the Force’s effectiveness in crime prevention and investigation.

The police boss added, “As the nation approaches the festive season, the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.”