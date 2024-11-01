Over 300 children contract HIV daily in Africa – Mothers2mothers

More than 300 children contract HIV every day in Africa, according to figures from an African non-governmental organisation that provides integrated primary health care to families, Mothers2Mothers.

Country Director of Mothers2Mothers in Nigeria, Dr Chinyere Emmanuel, made the disclosure at the official launch of the organisation in Nigeria.

The organisation also said that 3,100 out of 4,000 new global HIV infections among girls and young women (ages 15-24) each week occur in the region.

She said over 600 million people across Africa cannot access basic health services, which consequently resulted in approximately 70 per cent of global maternal deaths in 2020.

Debuting in Nigeria as the 11th African nation since its inception in 2001, she said mothers2mothers from an initial focus on preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, today “provides integrated healthcare services from pregnancy and childhood to adolescent including reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, early childhood development and tailored adolescent services”.

The Country Director said for over two decades, mothers2mothers has dedicated itself to eradicating pediatric HIV and supporting mothers and children in some of the most underserved communities on the African continent.

“Today’s launch makes Nigeria the 11th African country we are currently working in. Over the past 20 years, we have maintained our focus on ending paediatric HIV, while also evolving to provide integrated primary healthcare and educational support to women, children, and families through our peer-led, community-centred Mentor Mother model.

“Nigeria is a country of incredible diversity and resilience; however, it also faces significant health challenges, particularly in combating HIV. Currently, just 34% of women receive HIV treatment and care services. Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate is 512 per 100,000 live births…seven times higher than the 2030 SDG target,” she said.

The organisation started operations in Nigeria in July 2024 and has deployed 15 Mentor Mothers across five facilities and surrounding communities in the Federal Capital Territory.

On his part, Frank Beadle de Palomo, Mothers2mothers President and Chief Executive Officer, said the organisation’s expansion into Nigeria was a testament to its unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes for vulnerable communities.

“Our programme is aligned with Nigeria’s public health priorities, focusing on preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, improving maternal and child health, and promoting early childhood development.

“By partnering with local health facilities, we are contributing to national efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality and improve overall health outcomes,” he said.