Over 30 killed in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen have killed over 30 persons in Tanknale village, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, the incident occurred at about 11pm on Tuesday.

In a statement, Alabo said the state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, had directed the immediate deployment of armed personnel to the area.

Alabo said: “The commissioner of police expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that has claimed the lives of yet-to-be-identified persons from various villages within the area.

“At about 11:56 p.m. on Tuesday, we received a distress call from one of our police officers in charge of Tanknale village of Mangu that some gunmen were shooting sporadically in a nearby village.

“The commissioner immediately mobilised all assets in the command to the scene to ensure that the suspects are arrested and brought to book.

“Further information from the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), ACP Bawa Sale, who was also present at the scene, reveals that with help from other security agencies in the command, the hoodlums were chased away.”

He stated that due to the superior firepower of the security personnel, the gunmen abandoned four motorcycles, a Sharon vehicle, and some items used for their nefarious activities.

“As we speak, the culprits are on the run while our officers are still on their trail with the aim to ensure that they are neutralised and arrested,” the police spokesman added.

Alabo further quoted the Plateau State Commissioner of Police as calling on residents of the affected area to remain peaceful, adding that security agencies have modalities on ground to arrest the criminals.

He also called on the residents with useful information to avail it to the security agencies for prompt action. (NAN)