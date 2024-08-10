Over 30 killed in fresh Benue attack

Gunmen have killed at least 30 people in Ayati community of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. Our correspondent reports that the fresh killings…

Our correspondent reports that the fresh killings occurred barely one month after the killings of 11 residents in the same community which sparked protests at the time.

Residents said the latest killing occurred on Thursday night after the bandits in their numbers launched an attack on Ayati, the headquarters of Borikyo ward, shooting many people dead.

A resident told our correspondent on telephone the number of casualties from the latest attack could be more and that efforts were still being made to recover bodies from the nearby bushes as at Friday morning.

The resident who preferred anonymity said already, over 30 corpses have been recovered and that many others are still missing.

Chief Ayati Shima, a prominent politician from the community, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on telephone, decried the loss of lives and inability of the political class to curb the insecurity in the area.

Shima, an ex-governorship candidate, also said that more than 30 bodies have been recovered while rescue parties are combing the bushes to find missing residents.

He added that, “They said some local militias received money from some herders to graze their animals in two council wards so as they were grazing, they came in conflict with farmers who ran to the government.

“Government sent security operatives who went and chased the herders away during the process, they burnt their makeshift tents. They (herders) became angry as they claimed to have given money for the land so they went back to the militias. So the herders collaborated with the militias to attack the village.

“We have already gathered over 30 corpses this morning (Friday). They are still searching.

When contacted, Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, Ibrahim Galma, said its members were not involved in any attack, adding that they don’t operate in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benúe Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

“I’m aware there was an attack and I’m waiting for briefing from officers on ground please,” Anene said.

She, however, did not state the figure of those killed.

Recall that Ukum is one of the three LGAs including Logo and Kastina-Ala in the Sankera ancestral bloc that have been plagued by armed outlaws for many years, despite several joint security operations aimed at eradicating violence in the area.

Earlier on June 3 this year, gunmen opened fire at Gugu Market in Kpav community of Katsina-Ala LGA and killed six people while on July 3, they killed another 11 in Ayati community of Ukum LGA which sparked a violent protest that led to the burning down of public and private property.