Over 2m register as JAMB closes 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock.

The board also officially announced the commencement of sales for the 2025 Direct Entry (DE) application documents, set to begin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

JAMB’s Public Communications Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the UTME application form sales ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

He said the DE registration process is crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities.

Daily Trust reports that JAMB had commenced the sale of forms on Febuary 3, 2025, saying it would close on March 8, 2025 and application documents and e-PIN vending would begin for direct entry candidates.

He said: “JAMB has emphasized the importance of adhering to all entry requirements, warning that serious penalties will be imposed on applications containing false declarations. A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution. Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions.”

Meanwhile, he said registration can only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centres (PRC).