News

‘Over 27m Nigerians lack access to internet’

Over 27.1 million Nigerians lack access to the internet, according to the 2023 data from the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

The Executive Director of the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Yunusa Ya’u, who quoted the data, emphasised the need for the federal government to come up with a policy on community networks.

He spoke Thursday in Abuja at a roundtable on Last Mile Connectivity (LMC).

He said, “The way forward is for the Nigerian government to come out with a policy on community networks.”

 

