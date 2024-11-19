Over 1000 medical, dental consultants have left Nigeria –MDCAN 

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) says 1,106 out of 6,137 medical and dental consultants in Nigeria have migrated to other countries within the last 5 years.

It also said that 1,799 out of the 6,137, making 29.31 per cent, were 55 years and above while a third of the present number would be retiring in the next five years.