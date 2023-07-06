Over 1,000 kids for inaugural Gombe inter-primary schools athletics tourney

Over 1,100 kids from at least 37 primary schools in Gombe Local GovernmentArea will compete for honours in the inaugural and pilot edition of the…

Over 1,100 kids from at least 37 primary schools in Gombe Local GovernmentArea will compete for honours in the inaugural and pilot edition of the Gombe State Athletics Association’s championship slated to begin on Saturday, July 8 to 11, with events starting from 8am to 6pm daily at the Pantami Stadium.

According to the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the catch-them young programme, to ensure the success of the competition, the Gombe State Athletics Association had organised seminars for coaches, NAATO officials, schools Games-Masters, groundsmen and the media.

Powered by the Chairman of the Gombe State Athletics Association, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, the championship is aimed at revolutionizing athletics in Gombe State among primary school kids up to secondary school students.

The organisers also believe that apart from reawakening interest in athletics among schools’ Games-Masters, teachers, parents and the Gombe State Government, it will encourage talented athletes at the grassroots to embrace sporting activities where they would earn a living and be kept away from social vices like drug addiction and thuggery.

It is also expected that the raw talents to be discovered at the athletics meet would be nurtured by the association to represent the state and Nigeria in future.

To ensure that the laudable initiative is sustained, the Gombe State Athletics Association through the organisers also called on the government and public spirited individuals to give unflinching support to the grassroots competition.

“The Gombe Athletics body is also calling on sports philanthropists, businessmen, parents and the private sector to assist in the sponsorship of the project,” said the MOC.

Therefore, the sport association together with the Gombe Local Education Authority (GLEA) is inviting the general public, parents, teachers and sports enthusiasts to turn out en masse to witness the event which promises to be exciting and entertaining.

