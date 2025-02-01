Over 1000 Correctional Service personnel get N1bn support in 2024 – CG

A total of 1,024 serving, retired and deceased personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) got N1.047b welfare support in 2024, according to the Service.

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, disclosed this at a ceremony to mark the 19th anniversary of the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS), in Abuja.

“It is important to highlight that between January and December 2024, CWIS successfully disbursed ₦188,734,500.00 as death benefits to the families of 138 deceased personnel.

“Additionally, 886 medical and retirement claims amounting to ₦858,951,523.00) were settled.

“In aggregate, 1,024 beneficiaries received a total sum of ₦1,047,686,023.00 within the period under review. These figures reflect our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our personnel and their families,” Nwakuche said.

He added that the NCoS management was committed to implementing comprehensive reforms that would enhance the efficiency and reliability of the Scheme, ensuring that it continues to provide meaningful support to all contributors.

“I salute the resilience and sacrifice of all NCoS personnel, whose unwavering commitment sustains the integrity of our Service,” he said.

In her welcome address, the CWIS Secretary, Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC), Ms Hannatu Mamman said the workshop is organised to raise awareness about the importance of welfare insurance for Correctional Personnel.