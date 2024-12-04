Over 100 golfers to swing for honours at Lakowe club

The 2024 Lakowe Lakes Golf Club Championship promises an exhilarating weekend as over 100 players compete in a 36-hole contest on December 7 and 8, 2024.

As the pinnacle event of the golfing calendar at Lakowe Lakes, the championship will bring members together for a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and community. Hosted on the estate’s world-class 18-hole championship course, the tournament will offer a breathtaking backdrop for both competition and camaraderie.

This year’s championship enjoys strong backing from prominent sponsors, including Gree AC, Africa Diving Services, Total Energies PLC, OPAS Nigeria, Acutech Solution, Sparkle MFB, Meristem Securities, Oilflow Global Energy, Geregu Power, and Flour Mills Nigeria PLC.

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate’s Golf Manager, Femi Olagbenro, shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We’re excited to host our members for what promises to be an unforgettable championship. It’s not just a competition; it’s a celebration of everything we love about golf at Lakowe Lakes.”

As the countdown begins, anticipation builds for a weekend of exceptional golf and shared experiences at one of Nigeria’s premier courses. “The Club Championship is the highlight of our golfing calendar,” Olagbenro said.

“We are proud to showcase the immense talent within our club and offer a platform for our golfers to compete at the highest level. This year, we are expecting a record turnout, with over 100 participants across various categories, including Men, Women, and Veterans.”

“The championship promises thrilling matches in each of the categories, where champions will be crowned in the Men, Women, and Veterans divisions. Golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in what is expected to be a highly competitive and celebratory event, filled with opportunities for both seasoned players and new participants to showcase their talent,” stressed Olagbenro.