Outrage as Ekiti assembly schedules leadership retreat in Canada

Lawmakers from Ekiti State are planning an international retreat to Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

According to a letter signed by the Clerk of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Titilope Agbede, the purpose of this trip, billed for November 2024, is to bolster legislators’ skills in navigating policy complexities and to engage with the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada.

The letter dated October 18, 2024, and addressed to Barrister Adesina, President of Ekiti Kete Canada, clarified that the retreat aims to equip the legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges.

It read in part: “This is to inform you that Members of Ekiti State House of Assembly and Officials led by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Honourable Adeoye Stephen Aribasoye will be leading to attend an Executive Legislative Leadership Retreat scheduled to hold in November, 2024 in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The retreat aims to equip the legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges.

“As part of our visit, the House intends to have a courtesy visit to the Ekiti Kete Association, Canada to meet with the members of Ekiti Kete in diaspora.

“This will be able to foster cultural development and share experience that can promote Ekiti State and good governance for the benefit of our people.

“We kindly request that you give us a date and time between 13 November, 2024 and 20 November, 2024.

“We look forward to a positive response and the opportunity to have an exclusive meeting with Ekiti Kete to promote and sustain Ekiti Cultural Heritage through educational and socio-cultural programmes.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have condemned the proposed foreign trip, as it is coming in the face of mounting economic challenges nationwide.

Below are some of such reactions:

@imOlatunj wrote: “Instead of that why not enroll them into Afe Babalola University to learn some leadership and governing courses. Most of our politicians dont know why they are holding a post.”

@teebabah: “Make I no talk weytin dey my mind sha. But Ekiti as a state is never making it.”

@djokaymegamixer: “The poverty level in Ekiti is very visible, and the people’s standard of living is on a steady decline, yet the state’s meagre resources are being spent in this manner. It’s really unfortunate that we continue to have these self-centred ruiners at the helm of affairs.”

@AdekunleOderind: “How on earth is that travelling justifiable to any reasonable person in this period. They even added their wives. They can’t go to Afe Babalola University to learn Leadership training. They can’t organise zoom training but in a nation where people are hungry and living in poverty.”

@enitioluwafe: “If this is true, it’s a wanton waste of scarce resources. For a governor that claims the state can’t pay the minimum wage, this is outrightly wicked. There is poverty in Ekiti, yet the lawmakers are going to Canada for a retreat they can have at Lagos Business School. Rararada!”

@godblezme: “Taxpayers money going down the drain. This is 2024, the conference can be held remotely. But since the list includes names of spouses, we all know what we are doing.”

@tarimartins10: “If I remember correctly, People in Ekiti sold their votes for N5k on the day of election. When you sell your vote, anything you see, you have to take it like that.”

@wilex_williams: “Why are spouses of some the officials going with them on official visit that possibly is being sponsored from the government budget, even an SSA is traveling with his wife on the trip.”