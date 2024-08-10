Outrage as bandit sends money to followers on TikTok

Strong reactions have trailed a bandit kingpin in military camouflage who went live on TikTok to render financial assistance to his followers. Videos of the…

Strong reactions have trailed a bandit kingpin in military camouflage who went live on TikTok to render financial assistance to his followers.

Videos of the live session were uploaded on X, formerly Twitter.

During the session, which has since gone viral, several of his followers were seen sharing their account numbers in the comment section.

This elicited anger, with many calling on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to track down and arrest the individual.

Writing via @revi_ofthehills, Comr. Isah Muhammed said: “Security personnels cannot find him because he’s not holding “end bad governance” placard.”

@solbabyz: “The fact this men’s are able to use smart phones comfortably is crazy How can Nigerian government not have the technology to track them even if the phones don’t have sim cards?? Bro it’s crazy how I It’s possible to isolate frequency coming out from a certain place.”

@Nairaexchanger: “He’s exploiting the banking system and telecommunications, while on social media, the government turns a blind eye. Anyone who calls this government responsible is a complete fool.”

@Ezeifeka_Obinna: “I don’t know why the military have drones, capturing this people is a waste of resources.”

@ikechukk: “These ones no get acct to freeze Abi ? No get number to trace Abi ? No get mothers to arrest Abi ?”

@moright20: “Government should ban tiktok.”

@ontophilll­_: “Why can’t DSS use the sender’s details from the bank and track them.”

@pdauda: “Our bandits are always well kitted in GI gear with full accessories and weapons. The same camo that soldiers will make young people roll in gutters for wearing is what terrorists and bandits show off with. And the CDS or COAS are not huffing and puffing over it.”

@abn_charles: “I wonder ooo! I doubt @PoliceNG is able to see videos like this or they are preoccupied with protests and harmless individuals.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, reacted saying the police can not arrest all criminals at once.

In a post via X, Adejobi told Nigerians that rather than expect all terrorists to be apprehended at once, they should appreciate them for the arrests they’ve already made, because they are trying their best.

He was responding to three pictures posted by an X user showing suspected terrorists displaying bundles of naira notes suspected to be kidnapping proceeds.

“They are now posing with the ransom money. Showing that they are balling,” the user captioned the post.

The Force PRO said, “We can’t apprehend all the criminals at once. At least, appreciate us for the ones we have arrested. We arrest them on a daily basis, in large numbers.

“The armed forces and the police are trying their best. Efforts of security forces should be seen, noticed, and appreciated. We need to look towards having the collective efforts and individualistic involvement in tackling insecurity and other vices in Nigeria.”