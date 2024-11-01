Outgoing Kaduna LG Chair Urges Successor to Embrace Open Door Policy

Outgoing Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Area, Muktar Lawal Baloni, has advised his successor to operate an open door policy and listen to the people.

He urged the new council to continue with people-driven projects by responding to the needs and concerns of the residents.

Baloni made these remarks during the commissioning of the newly renovated Secretariat, named after the late Nuhu Bamalli, father of the current Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, who officiated the project in the state.

He encouraged the incoming council chairman to be a true representative of the people and to carry out his duties without fear or favor.

“We are calling on those who will succeed us in this seat of leadership to continue with people-driven projects and maintain an open door policy, where they listen to the cries and needs of the people of Kaduna North LGA. They should do this without any fear or favor and truly represent the aspirations of the community.”

“My call to the people of Kaduna North is to remain vigilant, to continue asking the right questions, and to hold leadership accountable. It’s vital that the culture of accountability and transparency regarding the public wealth does not fade away,” he stated.

Baloni emphasized the importance of the community being resolute in ensuring that they receive what is due to them and that the government remains accountable, transparent, and responsive to their daily needs.

He revealed that the funds used for the renovation of the dilapidated Secretariat came from the sale of some non-essential government assets belonging to the council.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, commended the outgoing chairman for the renovation efforts and for naming the Secretariat after his late father.

Similarly, Sadiq Mamman Legas, Commissioner for the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, praised Chairman Muktar Baloni, noting that he left a commendable legacy and that the state government is proud of him, wishing him well in his future endeavors.