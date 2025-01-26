Outgoing CP brought stability, peace in Edo – Gov. Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has said the outgoing state commissioner of police, Umoru Ozigi, brought stability and peace to the state.

The governor represented by his deputy, Denise Idahosa, made the remark during the passing out of the state commissioner of police, Umoru Ozigi (rtd).

“The outgoing CP Ozigi, came at the time when Edo State was facing the challenges of cultism and cult related fight but he was able to being peace and stability to the state.

“So, we are here to thank him for his sacrifices and his outstanding service to the people of Edo state to ensure that there is stability and peace in the state”.

On the new commissioner of police, he said, she was born and raised in the state. She knows the challenges that we are face with and would profile solution to them”

Earlier, the outgoing commissioner of police, said he was leaving the police with a sense of gratitude, fulfilment and reflection mark the conclusion of service to the Nigeria police

“From my first day as a cadet to the commissioner of Police in Edo state, each experience has shaped me professionally and I have had the privilege of working with dedicated officers, supportive colleague and resilient communities and together we have fight to uphold the law, protecting the innocent and serve the nation with integrity.”

He expressed gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the police force for their guidance and support through out his career in the force.

He also commended the people and government of Edo state for their support and cooperation, noting that their collaborative efforts in crime prevention and community policing ensure a safer environment in the state.