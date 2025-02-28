Outage in Villa, Abuja metropolis over faulty feeders

There is widespread electricity blackout in Nigeria’s capital as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced faults in some electricity feeders bringing power to some parts of the city.

Villa, the seat of power, is also affected due to the fault at R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive.

The AEDC in a series of announcements on its official X handle appealed to its customers to be patient while its engineers “work tirelessly to restore electricity to the affected areas as soon as possible.”

SPONSOR AD

However some areas in suburbs like Lugbe and Kubwa have gone days without electricity.

In the announcement, it identified areas like “CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, John Calvin Estate, Kings Court, Karmo District, Idu Industrial, Urban shelter Katampe.”

Others include “Living Faith Church Katampe, Jahi village, Katampe extension, Jahi by Gilmore, Gishiri, Mabushi, Kadokuchi, Navy Estate, Anan House, Jahi Village, NAF Conference, Lake View Phase 1&2, Custom Quarter, Chida Hotel, Dakibiu, Brains and Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, part of Gwarinpa, Zone C War College, Lateef Jakande, Zone E, Zone D, Bestway Hotel, Eterna filling station.”

Similarly, Dantata, R3 Injection Sub Station, R4 Injection Sub Station by Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, Lugbe FHA 1, Part of FHA 2, Tudunwada, Master’s Lounge, Total Filling Station, Salem Academy, Environmental, Back of Premier Academy, Old Metro Bakery, Video Club, Pack Well, Unity Hospital, Sector F and surrounding areas R5 Injection Sub Station, Naff Valley Estate Injection Sub Station and surrounding areas.”

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had during the public presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP) and Nigeria Integrated Resource Plan (NIRP) on Thursday lamented the continued decay of infrastructure in the electricity sector.

He blamed this on the unwillingness of electricity distribution companies to invest in their networks.