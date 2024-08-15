Our Website will be up shortly – GTBank

GTBank, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has said those who tried to compromise its website were not successful. The bank said this following an incident…

GTBank, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has said those who tried to compromise its website were not successful.

The bank said this following an incident which made its website inaccessible, on Wednesday night.

Some customers had taken to social media to lament their inability to access the website.

Daily Trust also made multiple attempts to log on to www.gtbbank.com but error signs returned as of 10:30pm when the last attempt was made on Wednesday.

But in a statement entitled: “Clarification on News Reports Regarding The Bank’s Web Domain and Customer Data”, the bank narrated the situation of things/

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media alleging that hackers have seized the Bank’s website, cloned it and intercepted customer data.”

“While there was an isolated incident of an attempt to compromise our website domain, we would like to assure all our Customers and Stakeholders that the Bank’s website has not been cloned and that we do not store customer information on our website, and as such, there has been no instance of compromise of customer data.

“Our dedicated team of Information Security Experts are currently working round the clock to restore domain settings, and we can assure our customers that our website will be up shortly. We urge all our Customers to please disregard the claims in these media reports and assure you of our unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data.”