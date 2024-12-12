Our reforms working —Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the reforms embarked upon by his administration are working and Nigeria is open to having a mutually beneficial business with Germany.

He spoke yesterday at a joint press conference between him and the visiting German President.

The president applauded the quality of the discussions, saying “it a very good bilateral discussion.”

He said Nigerian businessmen were eager to do business with their Germany counterparts, saying that the country is ready and open for business.

He said, “I could see from the previous meeting, earlier meeting today that our businessmen and policy makers are very anxious to do business with Germany.

“Mine is to continue to give you assurances that our business doors are open and reforms are working very well. These business ranking, that’s what we have discussed.

“We plan to strengthen the relationship and build partnership that is fulfilling and rewarding to the two countries, people-to-people relationship, and government-to-government facilitation of opportunities and prosperity.”

On his part, the German leader commended President Tinubu for his stabilizing role in the ECOWAS region, saying that as a member of the European Union, Germany understands the importance of regional cooperation.

He said Nigeria is Germany’s second largest trading partner in sub Sahara Africa and that is why he is happy that there is improvement of investment relations between the two countries.

However, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement about what transpired during the bilateral talks said President noted his interest in the welfare of citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, assuring that “wisdom and diplomacy will make the difference in reintegrating the countries into ECOWAS.”

He said the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant in bringing out transition programmes with clear dates.

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure is that we will not give tolerance to unconstitutional government.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing the innocent people.

“We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power,’’ he said.

President Tinubu told the German leader that the regional body would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the countries, saying “This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the wellbeing of the citizens. I don’t want to personalize issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will leave the door for collaboration,’’ the President added.

In his response, the German President said the re-integration of the three countries will have significant impact on the economy and security of the West Coast.