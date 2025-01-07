Our refinery not 90% completed – BUA

The management of BUA Refinery and Petrochemicals has denied reports its refinery is 90 per cent completed.

A statement by company said the 20,000 barrels per day facility is progressing steadily and on track to meet its delivery timelines in collaboration with our partners.

“Contrary to a misleading report stating that our 200,000 barrels/day refinery is at 90% completion, BUA wishes to advise the public to disregard such misleading reports that did not emanate from us. As we make remarkable strides on our Akwa Ibom refinery project, we are proud to share that construction is progressing steadily. Whilst the refinery is not at 90% completion, we are however on track to meet our delivery timelines in collaboration with our partners.”

It noted that the BUA Refinery & Petrochemicals project represents a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s refining capacity and energy security.

It said its other energy projects, including the construction of a mini-LNG plant and several new hybrid power plants across the country would add additional capacity to its over 1,000MW installed captive power generation capacity, are also progressing rapidly.

“The public is advised to verify any news through our official channels and platforms so as not to be misled by mischievous persons. At BUA, we remain committed to transparency and excellence. As we have consistently done with over 12 of our completed mega industrial projects worth over $ 3.5 billion in the past 10 years, we will continue to keep you updated with verifiable and accurate information only where necessary, and as milestones are achieved.

“We appreciate the public’s interest and enthusiasm for this transformative project as we work together in building a stronger industrial and manufacturing base for a self-reliant Nigeria.”