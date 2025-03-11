Our ports must be well positioned to key into US$3.4 trillion in AfCFTA trade – Dantsoho

With a combined GDP of an estimated US$ 3.4 trillion trade linking over 1.3 billion people living in different parts of the continent, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has stated that the nation’s seaports must take advantage of the intra African trade that is expected to increase with the coming into operation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfCFTA is the African Union’s flagship project that is expected to provide a roadmap for achieving sustainable and inclusive development on the continent.

The Union’s agenda for 2063 is expected to create an integrated market for the trade in goods and services, as well as the free movement of people and capital.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Maritime and Logistics event held last week in Lagos, Dantsoho stated that the Authority was taking steps to reposition the Nigerian ports to improve its competitive strategy to stay ahead of its rival ports.

The event was themed: “Improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian ports in an era of regional integration.”

He stated that it is envisaged that intra African trade will significantly increase with the collapse of trade barriers across Africa, saying “it is therefore imperative that the Nigerian ports reposition to be competitive in order not to lose its gateway traffic to the ports.

“Our vision is to be the Maritime Logistics Hub for sustainable port services in Africa,” he affirmed

The NPA MD further said, “In the quest for our nation to optimize the benefits accruable from AfCFTA, there is no gainsaying that port plays a pivotal role as a nodal point in international logistics. Given the fact that port cost is a significant component of freight cost which ultimately affects the prices of goods in the market, this speaks to the imperativeness for our ports to be competitive and efficient.

“This requires strategic collaboration of every player in the port system for this to be actualized,” Dr Dantsoho said.

He explained that port competitiveness is driven mainly by institution, infrastructure and macroeconomics, saying strong institutions provide the regulatory and governance framework necessary for stable and predictable business operations; while infrastructure is a cornerstone of port competitiveness, influencing both operational efficiency and long-term strategic viability.

“The quality of infrastructure affects transport costs, trade efficiency, and overall competitiveness. Investments in inland terminals, logistic zones, and rail networks can expand a port’s influence beyond its traditional hinterland and bring about efficiency that makes the port competitive,” he said.

Similarly, the NPA MD noted that the macroeconomic environment of a country is intricately linked to its ports’ performance and competitiveness, saying factors such as inflation, exchange rates, and economic stability influence trade flows and investments.

Dr. Dantsoho expressed his gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, HE Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, for his support to every step the Authority is taking to reposition the Nigerian ports.

To this end, he listed the following as the efforts of the NPA to reposition and improve its competitiveness:

1. Port Modernisation Project: While saying that it is envisaged that modernization will position Nigerian ports at the edge of competition and improves efficiency, Dr Dantsoho disclosed that aside from the newly developed Lekki Deep Seaport, the remaining six ports in the country are grappling with decrepit infrastructure, ranging from silted channels to collapsed breakwaters and quays.

“It is consequent upon this that the Authority has embarked on a port modernisation project, aimed at revamping the dilapidated infrastructure. The Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port Complex will serve as pilot projects,” he said.

ii. Port Community System/National Single Window – This according to him, is a digital collaborative platform that enables seamless exchange of information amongst the many port stakeholders and provides a platform for one-stop shop payments for all activities within the port ecosystem.

He assured that this will reduce paper work and administrative bureaucracy.

The NPA MD further disclosed that the authority in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is working towards the actualisation of this project.

“The Port Community System (PCS) is envisaged to culminate into the National Single Window (NSW) for maximum efficiency and competitiveness,” he said.

iii. Automation of Operations – Dr Dantsoho pointed out that port operations can only be automated with modern and strong infrastructure.

For instance, in container operations, modern Ship-to-Shore cranes can only be deployed on strong quay aprons, he said, stressing that “automation of our operations will be a major paradigm shift for our port efficiency. It is expected to reduce the turn-around-time of container vessels to hours instead of days.”

He also disclosed that the Lekki Deep Sea port has been a game changer, saying with the commencement of its operation, NPA’s cargo and vessel traffic has gained traction along with the growth of transshipment traffic.

He affirmed that the country has a few new Deep seaport projects underway including the Badagry, Ibom, Calabar etc, saying with the right and skilled manpower deployed to these new ports, Nigerian ports will certainly be competitive.

iv. Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) – Dr Dantsoho disclosed that the NPA in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service approved the establishment of six Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) in the Lagos area.

His words: “All export cargoes are processed and certified fit before proceeding to the ports for loading on vessels. The establishment of the EPTs has seen our exports grow overtime.”

vi. Truck E-Call up System (Trucks Transit Park/Eto) – The NPA MD concluded by asserting that there is a correlation between port operation and hinterland evacuation of cargo, saying in order to clear the encumbrances in the port access corridor in the Lagos Pilotage District, the Authority engaged the services of Messrs. Trucks Transit Park (TTP) for real-time solution to the congestion hitherto caused by port bound trucks.

Over 70,000 trucks have registered with the company, where they are electronically scheduled to deliver containers in the ports. The major achievement of this effort, Dr Dantsoho said, is that the Authority has freed up the port access roads in Lagos and has greatly improved the ease of doing business.