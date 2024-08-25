Our policies will soon bring relief to Nigerians – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration has been taking hard decisions aimed at making life easier for Nigerians, vowing that his policies will soon…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says his administration has been taking hard decisions aimed at making life easier for Nigerians, vowing that his policies will soon bring relief to Nigerians.

The President also promised to continue promoting the rule of law, adhere to the principles of separation of powers, and tolerate dissenting views within the ambit of the laws of the country.

The President made the vow on Sunday when he declared open the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, acknowledged the association’s history of championing democratic ideals, as well as promoting the rule of law.

“Let me reassure you all that this administration will continue to promote the rule of law, adherence to the principles of separation of powers and tolerance of dissent within the bounds of the law,” he declared.

He assured that though making difficult decisions to change the way things were being done in the past would produce hard results, his administration’s policies and actions will bring relief to Nigerians very soon.

President Tinubu noted: “While I acknowledge the temporal existence of some daunting challenges besetting us as a nation, I would like to urge you all not to adopt a defeatist approach; rather, we should remain resolute in working for a country of our dreams.

“It is obvious that Nigeria as a nation cannot continue to sojourn on the trajectory of the past if we must be assured of sustainable development; hence, the need to sanitize the Augean stable and chart a proper course of rebuilding the nation.

“I acknowledge that altering the status quo requires difficult decisions and changes, which also inevitably come with hard outcomes. However, I am confident that this is a passing phase and our policies and actions, as an administration, are bound to usher in relief in no distant time.”