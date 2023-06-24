Top 3 Tokens for 2023: Caged Beasts, Monero, and Avalanche… Read our picks for the top 3 tokens of 2023: Avalanche, Monero, and Caged Beasts. Learn how you can make 20% USDT instantly with Caged Beasts.

There have been three major strides in the world of crypto, each one starting a new period of innovation and a flood of new projects. The first was when Bitcoin (BTC) first came onto the scene, pioneering the idea of cryptocurrency with its PoW mechanism. The second happened when Ethereum (ETH) introduced PoS as a faster, faster, and less energy-consuming alternative. The third stride was the idea of meme coins, as introduced by Dogecoin (DOGE). Today, we’re looking at three cryptos from each era and the potential top 3 tokens of 2023; Monero (XMR), Avalanche (AVX), and Caged Beasts (BEASTS).

Monero: Privacy and Anonymity at the Forefront

Monero (XMR) stands as a leading cryptocurrency with a primary focus on private and censorship-resistant transactions. Unlike other cryptocurrencies with transparent blockchains, Monero ensures user privacy through its purposefully opaque blockchain, making transactions confidential and untraceable. By default, every user in Monero remains anonymous, obscuring the sender, receiver, and transaction amount.

With its privacy features, Monero addresses concerns about blacklisted or tainted coins, providing a fungible currency, and it also facilitates fast and cost-effective global payments, bypassing wire transfer fees, holding periods, and chargebacks. Monero’s token is mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism similar to Bitcoin’s, requiring specialized hardware and large amounts of energy, which some consider a con.

Avalanche: Redefining Blockchain Platforms

Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency that uses the same Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism as Ethereum. As the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, AVAX supports smart contracts and various blockchain projects. One of Avalanche’s distinguishing characteristics is its near-instant transaction finality, providing users with a seamless experience.

Governance voting plays a vital role in AVAX’s coin creation rate, ensuring community involvement and control, and transaction fees are burned, increasing the scarcity of AVAX over time. With impressive transaction processing capabilities of 4,500 transactions per second, Avalanche is fast, versatile, secure, affordable, and accessible, and its open-source nature allows for transparency and contribution from a wide range of developers. Its PoS mechanism allows for all of those features mentioned above, but there are cons too. Avalanche suffers from stiff competition from other PoS tokens and new users are required to stake at least 2000 AVAX to be validators.

Caged Beasts: Earn 20% Instant USDT For Referrals

Finally, from the realm of meme coins, we have Caged Beasts (BEASTS) a new and exciting meme coin just joining the fray with its presale. Combining community focus and decentralization, Caged Beasts offers a unique experience for investors. With its science fiction and cyberpunk-inspired art style, featuring mutated lab animals as mascots and a compelling story that ties everything together, Caged Beasts brings a refreshing twist to the crypto world.

One of Caged Beasts’ standout features is its referral system, designed to incentivize community growth by rewarding users who actively aid in its growth. By creating a referral code, users can invite friends to participate, and both the referrer and the referred receive tempting rewards. When an individual utilizes a referral code to initiate a purchase, the referrer is promptly rewarded with an immediate 20% of the deposited amount, whereas the referred person receives bonus tokens equivalent to 20% of their total purchase value. This system not only encourages community engagement but also provides an opportunity for passive income through steady referrals, especially for those with lots of reach on social media or other platforms.

Meme coins are not defined by what consensus mechanism they use but by their approach and purpose. Caged Beasts, for example, is an ERC-20 token using Ethereum’s PoS mechanism and possessing all its qualities of improved speed and security. But like all other meme coins, it is built around a popular aspect of culture catering and appealing to a certain community. Not all meme tokens offer something in return for their community’s support, but Caged Beasts offers them a source of passive income with its referral system.

Do You Agree With Our Top 3 Tokens Of 2023?

These three are some of the best projects in their respective categories, and that’s why we think they could be the top 3 tokens of 2023. So, when you’re making your next investment, keep in mind the differences between PoW and PoS that we talked about, as well as the value of meme coins. Caged Beasts’ presale is live now so visit the website today to start earning 20% instant USDT for referrals.

Caged Beasts



Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...